China's Wanda Commercial Properties plans up to $6 bln HK IPO-IFR

HONG KONG, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Chinese real estate developer Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties, controlled by billionaire Wang Jianlin, plans an up to $6 billion Hong Kong initial public offering, IFR reported on Friday, citing sources with direct knowledge of the plans.

The company, parent of Hong Kong listed Wanda Commercial Properties, plans to file an application for the IPO soon and list before the end of the year, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties had originally planned for an IPO in Shanghai, but its listing application lapsed in July after the company waited several years for approval from mainland China regulators, IFR said.

China International Capital Corp and HSBC were hired as sponsors of the IPO. (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto Editing by Matt Driskill)