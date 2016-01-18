FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dalian Wanda sees no China property inventory problems - chairman
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 18, 2016 / 8:51 AM / 2 years ago

Dalian Wanda sees no China property inventory problems - chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Wang Jianlin, China’s richest man and chairman of property and entertainment conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group, said on Monday he sees no problems with the overall property market in China because excess supply is mostly concentrated in smaller cities that make up a small portion of the national value.

Property inventory in so-called third- and fourth-tier cities could take between four and five years to digest, he added.

“China property market collapsing is only a view from the West, they have been saying this for 20 years...the major issue is restocking in third- and fourth-tier cities,” Wang said at the Asia Financial Forum.

“Sales are highly concentrated in first- and second-tier cities, where 36 top cities account for three-fourths of the total sales value. So the portion from third- and fourth-tier cities is very low. As long as they destock slowly, there is no problem.” (Reporting by Clare Jim and Elzio Barreto; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.