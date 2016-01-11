China's Dalian Wanda 2015 revenue up 19 pct as diversification takes hold

HONG KONG, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group said 2015 revenue rose 19 percent from a year earlier, beating its own target, boosted by a surge in sales in leisure and financial operations as it diversifies away from its core but slowing property business.

Owned by China’s richest man Wang Jianlin, Dalian Wanda said in a statement its revenue rose to 290.2 billion yuan ($44 billion) last year, some 9 percent above its own target.

Revenue at its property arm grew 4.4 percent to 190.5 billion yuan, said Dalian Wanda, the holding company of Hong Kong-listed Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties Co Ltd. Land area under Dalian Wanda’s possession increased 22 percent in 2015, while 26 new Wanda Plaza shopping malls and 10 new hotels came into operation.

Dalian Wanda, which aggressively diversified away from property business in the past year, said revenue from its entertainment and leisure operations jumped 46 percent to 51.3 billion yuan, led by rises in its cinema and ticketing operations.

Earlier this month Dalian Wanda extended its push into the film business, agreeing to buy a majority stake in Legendary Entertainment that valued the U.S. movie studio company at between $3 billion and $4 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Meanwhile revenue at Wanda Financial Group rocketed 700 percent to 20.9 billion yuan, the group said in its statement. ($1 = 6.5810 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)