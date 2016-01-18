Dalian Wanda Group sets 2016 revenue target 12.4 pct lower on slowing property business

HONG KONG, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group has set a lower target for 2016 revenue on expected significant decline in real estate income as it diversifies away from this core business, but said net profit is expected to maintain relatively higher growth.

Dalian Wanda, owned by China’s richest man Wang Jianlin, said in an annual meeting over the weekend it sees revenues at 254.3 billion yuan ($38.65 billion) this year, according to its statement on Monday, 12.4 percent lower than its 2015 revenue.

Revenue from its property arm is expected to be 130 billion yuan, 32 percent lower than last year’s 190.5 billion yuan. But its net profit will see double-digit growth, Dalian Wanda Group, which is the holding company of Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties Co Ltd, added.

Dalian Wanda, which aggressively diversified into entertainment and leisure operations, as well as financial business, said the two new growth drivers aim to achieve revenue of 66.6 billion yuan and 21.2 billion yuan, respectively, up 23 percent and 1.4 percent.

The group added its investment company aims to complete three substantial overseas and two domestic acquisitions, excluding cinema chains. This year, 55 Wanda Plazas are scheduled to open, more than double the previous year’s total, as also 14 new hotel properties. ($1 = 6.5788 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)