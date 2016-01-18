FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dalian Wanda chairman says plans IPO for Internet finance unit
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 18, 2016 / 7:25 AM / 2 years ago

Dalian Wanda chairman says plans IPO for Internet finance unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group plans an initial public offering (IPO) for its Internet finance business, betting on booming growth as it leverages the millions of customers packing its shopping malls, Chairman Wang Jianlin said on Monday.

The plan is part of a broader goal to capitalize other units including its film, tourism and sports businesses via stock listings, Wang, China’s richest man, said at the Asia Financial Forum. He gave no timeline for any IPOs.

The company also sees more risk investing in China’s largest cities, so-called tier 1 cities, because of high land costs, and will continue to focus on third-tier cities, Wang said. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto and Clare Jim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.