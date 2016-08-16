FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 16, 2016

Wanda Commercial aims to delist from HK after market close on Sept. 20

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties Co Ltd said on Tuesday it planned to delist from the Hong Kong stock exchange on September 20, a day after shareholders approved the plan via a $4.4 billion buyout.

On Monday, the developer, with a market value of $30 billion and a 14 percent free-floating stock, said 88.5 percent of independent shareholders voted in favour of the plan, while 7.3 percent of shareholders voted against it.

"The company will apply to the stock exchange for the withdrawal of the listing of the H Shares from the stock exchange with effect from 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, 20 September 2016," it said in a statement to the bourse.

Parent Dalian Wanda Group, owned by China's richest man, Wang Jianlin, offered HK$52.8 a share to buy out the Hong Kong-listed property unit, aiming to take it private before relisting it in China where it hopes for a higher valuation.

Reporting by Bangalore Newsroom and Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Adrian Croft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
