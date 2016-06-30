FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Wanda Commercial shareholders to vote on delisting on Aug 15
June 30, 2016 / 2:05 AM / a year ago

Wanda Commercial shareholders to vote on delisting on Aug 15

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 30 (Reuters) - China's Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties said on Thursday it will hold a shareholders meeting in Beijing on Aug. 15, seeking approval for a plan to delist from the Hong Kong stock exchange.

Parent company Dalian Wanda Group, owned by China's richest man Wang Jianlin, is offering $4.4 billion in cash to buy out the Hong Kong property unit, part of a plan to take it private before relisting it in Shanghai where it hopes to gain better valuations.

Shares of Wanda Commercial rose 3 percent to HK$47.5 in morning trade, but were still 10 percent lower than the buyout offer of HK$52.8. The Hang Seng Index gained 1.1 percent. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
