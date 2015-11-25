Dalian Wanda may list filmmaking unit by end of 2016 -Caixin

BEIJING, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Chinese property and investment firm Dalian Wanda Group may list its film production and distribution unit on a domestic bourse by the end of 2016, its company founder was quoted as saying.

The company is also considering the option of making the unit part of another listed subsidiary, Wang Jianlin was quoted as saying in an interview with Caixin Weekly financial magazine.

China’s largest commercial property developer is keen to expand its entertainment empire, purchasing the U.S. movie-theater chain AMC Entertainment Holdings in 2012 and listing Wanda Cinema Line in Shenzhen this year.

Wang, China’s richest man, also told Caixin that the group will reduce its property assets, and has plans to launch real estate investment trusts in overseas markets, as well as a REIT-like product for the Chinese market. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk and Clare Jim in Hong Kong; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)