KIA, Och-Ziff others pledge $2 bln for Dalian Wanda's up to $3.86 bln IPO-source

HONG KONG, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA) and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Ltd are among the group of 11 investors that have committed about $2 billion towards Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties Co Ltd’s Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO), a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Dalian Wadia, the world’s second-largest developer of shopping malls and office buildings, is set to launch the IPO on Monday, seeking to raise between $3.2 billion and $3.86 billion.

KIA, China Life Insurance Co Ltd and Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd are pledging $300 million each for the IPO, while Och-Ziff is investing $250 million, the person said. Dutch pension fund APG is pledging $200 million, the person added.

Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties, a unit of billionaire Wang Jianlin’s Dalian Wanda Group, is offering 600 million new shares in a range of HK$41.80-HK$49.80 each, giving the company a market value of between $20.8 billion and $24.7 billion, Thomson Reuters publication IFR reported on Saturday.

The companies mentioned could not immediately be reached for comment. The source declined to be identified as the information is not public. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Denny Thomas and Robert Birsel)