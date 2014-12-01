FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chinese developer Dalian Wanda gets HK approval for listing - source
December 1, 2014 / 11:11 AM / 3 years ago

Chinese developer Dalian Wanda gets HK approval for listing - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties Co Ltd IPO-DWC.SS, the world’s second-largest developer of shopping malls and office buildings, received approval on Monday from Hong Kong’s stock exchange for an up to $6 billion initial public offering.

It will be the largest new listing in Asia ex-Japan in four years.

The company, a unit of billionaire Wang Jianlin’s Dalian Wanda Group, got the go-ahead from the listing committee of the exchange. It will start gauging investors’ interest for the IPO starting on Wednesday, with a roadshow starting on Dec. 8, a source with direct knowledge of the plans said on Monday.

The source declined to be named because the exchange’s decision is not yet public.

Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Denny Thomas and Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
