Dalian Wanda's Hong Kong IPO draws strong institutional demand - IFR
#Credit Markets
December 10, 2014 / 2:36 PM / 3 years ago

Dalian Wanda's Hong Kong IPO draws strong institutional demand - IFR

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Chinese developer Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties Co Ltd has attracted strong demand from institutional investors for its planned Hong Kong listing, with its book heavily oversubscribed, IFR reported.

The world’s second-largest developer of shopping malls and office buildings launched the deal on Monday, cutting the size of the initial public offering (IPO) by around a third to $3.9 billion to lure investors worried about its huge debt.

Dalian Wanda has received enough orders to cover its institutional book several times over, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, reported late on Wednesday, citing a message from underwriters to investors. The orders indicated “no price sensitivity,” it added.

Investment banks will typically send messages to fund managers during the bookbuilding process of an IPO to inform them how the process is coming along and whether investors have to adjust their bids to increase their chances of getting an allocation on deals.

Dalian Wanda did not immediately return an e-mailed request for comment on demand for the IPO.

The company, backed by Chinese billionaire Wang Jianlin, has offered 600 million new shares in the IPO, in a range of HK$41.80-HK$49.60 each, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Pravin Char

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
