FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's Dalian Wanda set to price HK IPO at HK$48/share, raise close to $3.7 bln -IFR
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 16, 2014 / 4:06 AM / 3 years ago

China's Dalian Wanda set to price HK IPO at HK$48/share, raise close to $3.7 bln -IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Chinese real estate developer Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties Co Ltd is set to raise about $3.7 billion after pricing its Hong Kong initial public offering near the top of expectations, IFR reported on Tuesday citing sources familiar with the plans.

Underwriters to the IPO have recommended the company to price the 600 million new shares at HK$48 each, but a final decision needs to be approved by Dalian Wanda, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. The shares were marketed in an indicative range of HK$41.80 to HK$49.60 each.

That would put the total value of the offer at HK$28.8 billion ($3.71 billion).

Dalian Wanda did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

($1 = 7.7526 Hong Kong dollars)

Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.