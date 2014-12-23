Chinese property developer Dalian Wanda set to open flat in Hong Kong debut

HONG KONG, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Shares in Chinese real estate developer Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties Co Ltd are set for a flat trading debut in Hong Kong on Tuesday as concerns about debt and a high valuation offset optimism over a rebound in China’s property market.

Dalian Wanda raised about $3.7 billion after pricing the deal near the top of a HK$41.80 to HK$49.60 per share marketing range..

Shares in the world’s second-largest developer of shopping malls and office buildings are indicated to open at their initial public offering price of HK$48.00, while the benchmark Hang Seng index was indicated to open up 0.1 percent. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)