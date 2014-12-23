FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chinese property developer Dalian Wanda set to open flat in Hong Kong debut
December 23, 2014

Chinese property developer Dalian Wanda set to open flat in Hong Kong debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Shares in Chinese real estate developer Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties Co Ltd are set for a flat trading debut in Hong Kong on Tuesday as concerns about debt and a high valuation offset optimism over a rebound in China’s property market.

Dalian Wanda raised about $3.7 billion after pricing the deal near the top of a HK$41.80 to HK$49.60 per share marketing range..

Shares in the world’s second-largest developer of shopping malls and office buildings are indicated to open at their initial public offering price of HK$48.00, while the benchmark Hang Seng index was indicated to open up 0.1 percent. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

