FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dalian Wanda Commercial says Chinese parent pledged 1.8 pct shares for loan
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 30, 2015 / 10:16 AM / 2 years ago

Dalian Wanda Commercial says Chinese parent pledged 1.8 pct shares for loan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 30 (Reuters) - Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties Co Ltd on Tuesday said its parent company has pledged around 82.5 million shares of the developer to secure a bank loan for its own use.

The shares represent around 1.8 percent of issued share capital, the company said in a statement to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. It declined to disclose the size of the loan or its purpose.

Dalian Wanda’s shares closed a HK$62.35 on Tuesday, making the pledged shares worth about HK$5.1 billion ($657.90 million).

Parent Dalian Wanda Group, China’s largest commercial property developer, has been diversifying finance channels to fund its aggressive expansion.

The group earlier this month raised 5 billion yuan ($806.45 million) from investors online, and said it would seek another 5 billion yuan in two weeks’ time, again through crowdfunding.

It also said in April that it aimed to have 1,000 shopping malls open by 2025, a nine-fold jump from the end of last year.

Dalian Wanda Group currently holds around 44.23 percent of Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties shares. ($1 = 7.7519 Hong Kong dollars) ($1 = 6.2000 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.