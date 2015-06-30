Dalian Wanda Commercial says Chinese parent pledged 1.8 pct shares for loan

HONG KONG, June 30 (Reuters) - Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties Co Ltd on Tuesday said its parent company has pledged around 82.5 million shares of the developer to secure a bank loan for its own use.

The shares represent around 1.8 percent of issued share capital, the company said in a statement to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. It declined to disclose the size of the loan or its purpose.

Dalian Wanda’s shares closed a HK$62.35 on Tuesday, making the pledged shares worth about HK$5.1 billion ($657.90 million).

Parent Dalian Wanda Group, China’s largest commercial property developer, has been diversifying finance channels to fund its aggressive expansion.

The group earlier this month raised 5 billion yuan ($806.45 million) from investors online, and said it would seek another 5 billion yuan in two weeks’ time, again through crowdfunding.

It also said in April that it aimed to have 1,000 shopping malls open by 2025, a nine-fold jump from the end of last year.

Dalian Wanda Group currently holds around 44.23 percent of Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties shares. ($1 = 7.7519 Hong Kong dollars) ($1 = 6.2000 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Christopher Cushing)