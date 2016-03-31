FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dalian Wanda property arm sees shares surge on privatisation plan
March 31, 2016

Dalian Wanda property arm sees shares surge on privatisation plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, March 31 (Reuters) - China’s Dalian Wanda Group is looking at taking its real estate arm private, sending shares in the unit surging by almost 20 percent.

Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties Co Ltd said in a statement that it had been informed that its parent company is in the preliminary phase of considering a voluntary general offer for the company’s Hong Kong-listed shares.

The offer could result in the privatisation and delisting of the company, it added.

Reporting by Samuel Shen and Adam Jourdan; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

