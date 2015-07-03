UPDATE 1-Dalian Wanda Commercial to issue $1.9 bln A-shares

* Says A-shares to list on Shanghai or Shenzhen stock exchange

HONG KONG, July 3 (Reuters) - Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties Co Ltd plans to issue A-shares worth up to 12 billion yuan ($1.93 billion) to finance shopping complexes in China, the latest round of funding linked to China’s largest commercial property developer.

Dalian Wanda Commercial is a unit of largest developer Dalian Wanda Group.

On Friday, the unit said it would seek approval from shareholders, the China Securities Regulatory Commission and other authorities for the proposed issue of up to 300 million A shares at a price yet to be determined.

The offer comes just six months after Dalian Wanda Group raised about $3.7 billion via the IPO of the unit in Hong Kong. Last month, it also raised an additional 5 billion yuan ($805 million) from investors online.

In April, Dalian Wanda Group said it would seek outside investment to finance shopping complexes, which it planned to then sell after five or seven years.

The firm, led by high-profile billionaire tycoon Wang Jianlin, aims to have 1,000 shopping malls open by 2025, a nine-fold jump from the end of last year.

Wanda is well-known in China for its mega shopping mall projects, luxury hotels and cinemas in over 100 Chinese cities.

The group’s purchase of a stake in Spain’s Atletico Madrid football club and a glitzy move into film production with an eye towards Hollywood have also raised its global profile.

In May, it teamed up with residential property giant China Vanke to jointly buy land and develop real estate projects. ($1 = 6.2044 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Donny Kwok, Yimou Lee and James Pomfret; Editing by Stephen Coates and Miral Fahmy)