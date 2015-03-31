FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's Dalian Wanda plans one to two overseas hotel investments annually of up to $1 bln each
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 31, 2015 / 4:32 AM / 2 years ago

China's Dalian Wanda plans one to two overseas hotel investments annually of up to $1 bln each

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 30 (Reuters) - Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties Co Ltd is planning to invest in one to two overseas projects each year, the chief financial officer of its parent company said at a press conference in Hong Kong on Tuesday.

Each investment will be between $800 million and $1 billion and the company is looking at hotel investments in France and Germany, Geffrey Liu said.

Dalian Wanda currently has six projects overseas.

The company on Monday announced a 14 percent rise in core profit for 2014 at 14.8 billion yuan ($2.39 billion), in line with the 14.7 billion yuan average estimate of 10 analysts according to SmartEstimate. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.