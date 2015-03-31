China's Dalian Wanda plans one to two overseas hotel investments annually of up to $1 bln each

HONG KONG, March 30 (Reuters) - Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties Co Ltd is planning to invest in one to two overseas projects each year, the chief financial officer of its parent company said at a press conference in Hong Kong on Tuesday.

Each investment will be between $800 million and $1 billion and the company is looking at hotel investments in France and Germany, Geffrey Liu said.

Dalian Wanda currently has six projects overseas.

The company on Monday announced a 14 percent rise in core profit for 2014 at 14.8 billion yuan ($2.39 billion), in line with the 14.7 billion yuan average estimate of 10 analysts according to SmartEstimate. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Christopher Cushing)