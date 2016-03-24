FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wanda Commercial says 2015 core profit up 14.8 pct
March 24, 2016 / 1:15 AM / a year ago

Wanda Commercial says 2015 core profit up 14.8 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 24 (Reuters) - Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties Co Ltd said on Wednesday its core profit rose 14.8 percent in 2015, the first full year of its shift to an “asset-light” strategy that seeks outside investment to finance shopping plazas.

China’s largest commercial property developer in a statement said profit was 17 billion yuan ($2.61 billion), compared with the 17.6-billion-yuan average estimate of 12 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate.

Wanda Commercial, the property arm of Dalian Wanda Group owned by China’s richest man, Wang Jianlin, adopted the asset-light strategy over a year ago to seek funds for Wanda Plazas as revenue growth in the real estate sector slows.

The developer expected a 39 percent decline in sales in 2016 to 100 billion yuan, as it focuses more on rental and property management income.

Both Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services and Moody’s Investors Service downgraded their view of Wanda Commercial’s credit earlier this year on concerns over weaker cash flows and aggressive expansion.

“We expect Wanda Commercial’s leverage to remain high at about 5 times until 2017,” said S&P credit analyst Matthew Kong.

“Wanda Commercial’s leverage is not likely to improve significantly, given the large capital expenditure associated with the expansion and slower implementation of its asset-light strategy.” ($1 = 6.5035 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

