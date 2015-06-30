FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties shareholder to sell $377 mln of shares -term sheet
June 30, 2015 / 11:41 AM / 2 years ago

Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties shareholder to sell $377 mln of shares -term sheet

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 30 (Reuters) - A cornerstone investor in the initial public offering of Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties Co Ltd has offered to sell a stake in the developer worth up to $377 million, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

The unidentified investor offered to sell 48.33 million shares at an indicative price range of HK$59.25 to HK$60.50 each, the term sheet showed.

The lower end of the range is equivalent to a discount of up to 5 percent to the stock’s closing price on Tuesday.

Shares of the developer, controlled by China’s richest man, Wang Jianlin, have risen 30 percent since the company raised about $3.7 billion in its December IPO.

The world’s second-largest developer of shopping malls and office buildings had 11 cornerstone investors who bought about $2 billion worth of shares during the IPO.

Cornerstone investors included the Kuwait Investment Authority, Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Ltd, China Life Insurance Co Ltd, Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd and Dutch pension fund APG.

$1 = 7.7519 Hong Kong dollars Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
