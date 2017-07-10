HONG KONG, July 10 Dalian Wanda Group said on Monday it will sell 91 percent of 13 tourism projects, as well as 76 hotels in China to Sunac China for a total of 63.18 billion yuan ($9.3 billion).

The conglomerate, China's largest commercial property developer, said in a statement it will sell the stake in the tourism projects to the Tianjin-based developer for 29.58 billion yuan and the hotels for 33.6 billion yuan.

Sunac's shares in Hong Kong were suspended from trading on Monday ahead of what it said would be a "very substantial acquisition" announcement. ($1 = 6.8023 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)