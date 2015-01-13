FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's Wanda Cinema says to raise $206 mln in IPO
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 13, 2015 / 4:56 AM / 3 years ago

China's Wanda Cinema says to raise $206 mln in IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Jan 13 (Reuters) - China’s biggest movie theatre operator, Wanda Cinema Line Corp, will price its initial public offering (IPO) at 21.35 yuan a share to raise 1.28 billion yuan ($206 million), the firm said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday, seeking a lower amount than it had originally planned.

Reuters reported on Monday that Wanda Cinema had scaled back its plans following guidance from the stock market regulator, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), which has been moving to tighten IPO sales.

The chain controlled by Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties Co Chairman Wang Jianlin, one of China’s richest men, had at one stage planned to raise up to 2 billion yuan through the Shenzhen listing, according to a prospectus published last year.

The theatre operator is offering to sell 60 million shares, or around 10.7 percent of the company, it said in the filing. ($1 = 6.2012 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.