Chinese developer Wanda Group to invest $24 bln in southwest city
#Financials
May 22, 2015 / 6:35 AM / 2 years ago

Chinese developer Wanda Group to invest $24 bln in southwest city

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 22 (Reuters) - China’s largest commercial property developer Dalian Wanda Group said on Friday it would invest 150 billion yuan ($24 billion) in the southwest city of Chongqing to build a large-scale Wanda Cultural Tourism City and 28 Wanda Plazas.

The group, a holding company of Hong Kong unit Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties, said in a statement it had signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Chongqing municipal government, and the investment will create over 200,000 service sector jobs in the city.

In the past 10 years, Wanda Group has invested 20 billion yuan to build four Wanda Plazas in Chongqing. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

