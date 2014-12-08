Breakingviews: Wanda property IPO trades price for location

BEIJING (Reuters Breakingviews) - A prime location is worth making sacrifices for. That may be why Dalian Wanda Commercial Property is accepting a modest valuation on its initial public offering in Hong Kong. At a potential market capitalization of $25 billion, equivalent to 8.7 times forecast earnings for 2015, the price reflects well-founded worries about China’s real estate market, and the company is raising a third less than it originally planned. The advantages of having an offshore pied a terre make it a reasonable compromise.

Wanda sells itself on having branded retail and office “plazas” in 109 cities around the country. As China’s housing market slumps, that appeals to investors in two ways. First, a square metre of retail space sells for three times the equivalent square metre of housing, and with gross margins twice as high. Second, Wanda can help populate its malls with the cinemas, hotels and karaoke halls owned by its parent company, reducing the chance of them sitting vacant.

Investors are still taking a big bet on residential property. Homes made up more than one-third of the floor space Wanda sold in the first half of 2014. The company is reaching into poorer cities where property sells for less - yet that isn’t fully matched by lower construction and land costs. Its residential revenue plunged by 62 percent in the first half, and margins fell from 35 percent to 23 percent.

One question is why an ambitious tycoon like Wanda’s owner Wang Jianlin would list at all when the market is so delicate. The probable explanation is that big plans require big money. The company has 74 million square metres of projects in the works. All in, Wanda will require 765 billion yuan ($124 billion) of expenditure to get that built, according to numbers in the company’s filing. That’s around ten times its total revenue from property sales in 2013.

With an offshore equity market toehold, Wanda can ask foreign investors to help underwrite that growth. That kind of flexibility matters. At present, around a quarter of Wanda’s borrowings comes from China’s rapidly cooling and opaque trust sector, where interest rates can run as high as 12 percent. A smaller IPO is a reasonable trade-off for moving into a more stable financial neighbourhood.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties began marketing its shares to investors ahead of a Hong Kong initial public offering that could raise up to HK$29.8 billion ($3.8 billion), giving the mainland Chinese developer a market capitalisation of up to $25 billion.

- The IPO was being offered at a price of HK$41.80 to $49.60 per share, implying a valuation of up to 8.7 times forecast 2015 earnings, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters Breakingviews.

- Wanda Commercial Properties, owned by tycoon Wang Jianlin, builds residential, retail and office buildings, with 178 projects in 112 cities as of June 2014. Revenue fell by 27 percent in the first half of 2014, year on year, driven by plunging sales of housing.

- Investors including China Life, the Kuwait Investment Authority and Och-Ziff have signed up for a total $2 billion in “cornerstone” investments, meaning they would get a guaranteed slice of shares in return for an agreement to hold them after the IPO.

- The Chinese property sector trades on a forecast price-to-earnings multiple of 12.7 times, according to Eikon. China Vanke, the country’s biggest residential developer, trades at 7 times estimated earnings.