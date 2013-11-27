FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
W&T says regulatory notices may affect Gulf of Mexico ops
November 27, 2013 / 10:11 PM / 4 years ago

W&T says regulatory notices may affect Gulf of Mexico ops

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 27 (Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas producer W&T Offshore Inc said it had recently received notices from U.S. government regulators that could affect some operations on federal oil and gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico.

“ ... these regulatory actions are undeserved and do not reflect the degree of financial and operational responsibility and current record of compliance that the company has demonstrated in its Gulf of Mexico operations,” W&T said in a statement on Wednesday.

The company said it was taking necessary actions to quickly resolve these matters.

