July 31, 2012 / 4:01 PM / 5 years ago

W&T Offshore could spend up to $3 bln on acquisition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - W&T Offshore Inc, an oil and natural gas producer, could spend as much as $3 billion on acquisitions by the end of the year as it is seeing a plethora of assets up for sale, its chief executive said.

“All I know is that we’re in a lot of data rooms,” Tracy Krohn said on a conference call on Tuesday.

“There’s a lot more assets for sale than have traditionally been in the past. I just have to believe that we’ll get our fair share of them.”

Shares of the company rose 17 percent to a near three-month high of $19.29 after the company posted a higher-than-expected quarterly profit on lower costs.

W&T, valued at about $1.22 billion, said its revolving bank credit facility of $650 million was largely undrawn and can be used for an acquisition.

