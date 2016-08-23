Snack food maker Want Want H1 profit grows marginally

HONG KONG, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Snack food and beverage maker Want Want China Holdings Ltd posted a marginal rise in first-half profit amid intensified price competition due to destocking and a slowdown in economic growth in the mainland.

Want Want, competing with smaller rival Tingyi Holding Corp and Uni-President China Holdings Ltd, said its January-June profit rose to 1.756 billion yuan ($264.3 million) from 1.749 billion yuan the same period a year ago.

Unfavorable weather conditions also brought challenges to the group's sales of popsicles and beverages, it said.

Revenue fell 12.8 percent to 9.71 billion yuan from a year earlier. Gross profit margin rose 5.3 percentage points to 47.8 percent, thanks to a drop in cost of key raw materials.

"In a weak economic environment, the management considers that the price reduction strategy or tentative promotion may not be able to foster benign development of the market in the medium to long term," Chairman Tsai Eng-meng said in a statement, adding the company would diversify its products.

Want Want shares rose 2.64 percent after the results, outpacing a 0.4 percent fall in benchmark index.

Smaller rival Uni-President China had earlier this month posted a 1.9 percent rise in noodle sales for the first half while beverages business slid 8.2 percent. ($1 = 6.6450 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)