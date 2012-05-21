China's Want Want to spend $400 mln on capex in China in 2012-CFO

SHANGHAI, May 21 (Reuters) - Want Want China Holdings Ltd , one of China’s top food and beverage makers and distributors, will spend $400 million this year to secure land in China, its chief financial officer said on Monday.

Everett Chu made the comment at a media event in Shanghai.

In March, Want Want posted a forecast-beating 17 percent rise in 2011 net profit on higher sales.

Analysts expect Want Want’s profitability to rise this year due to the lower cost of raw materials. (Reporting by Melanie Lee; Writing by Kazunori Takada; Editing by Paul Tait)