FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's Want Want to spend $400 mln on capex in China in 2012-CFO
Sections
Featured
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
May 21, 2012 / 12:50 AM / in 5 years

China's Want Want to spend $400 mln on capex in China in 2012-CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, May 21 (Reuters) - Want Want China Holdings Ltd , one of China’s top food and beverage makers and distributors, will spend $400 million this year to secure land in China, its chief financial officer said on Monday.

Everett Chu made the comment at a media event in Shanghai.

In March, Want Want posted a forecast-beating 17 percent rise in 2011 net profit on higher sales.

Analysts expect Want Want’s profitability to rise this year due to the lower cost of raw materials. (Reporting by Melanie Lee; Writing by Kazunori Takada; Editing by Paul Tait)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.