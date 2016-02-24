FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Warburg Pincus bets on China industrial parks with $220 mln D&J investment
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
February 24, 2016 / 2:52 AM / 2 years ago

Warburg Pincus bets on China industrial parks with $220 mln D&J investment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Feb 24 (Reuters) - D&J Industrial Property (China) Investment Co Ltd raised $220 million from its founder and from private equity firm Warburg Pincus LLC, looking to expand its business parks and industrial facilities in China’s largest cities.

The investment follows an earlier funding round of about $200 million by Warburg Pincus and D&J China’s founder Sun Dongping into the company, Warburg Pincus said in a statement.

The private equity firm has about $2.4 billion in property investments in China, including a stake in warehousing developer e-Shang, which is also owned by D&J China’s Sun. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.