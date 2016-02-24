Warburg Pincus bets on China industrial parks with $220 mln D&J investment

HONG KONG, Feb 24 (Reuters) - D&J Industrial Property (China) Investment Co Ltd raised $220 million from its founder and from private equity firm Warburg Pincus LLC, looking to expand its business parks and industrial facilities in China’s largest cities.

The investment follows an earlier funding round of about $200 million by Warburg Pincus and D&J China’s founder Sun Dongping into the company, Warburg Pincus said in a statement.

The private equity firm has about $2.4 billion in property investments in China, including a stake in warehousing developer e-Shang, which is also owned by D&J China’s Sun. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Stephen Coates)