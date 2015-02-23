MOVES-Warburg Pincus names Andrew Higginson senior adviser

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Warburg Pincus LLC hired Andrew Higginson as a senior adviser, primarily focusing on new investments in the European consumer and retail sectors.

Higginson will also advise on the firm’s investments in other sectors including financial services and technology, media and telecommunications.

He is currently the chairman of supermarket chain Wm Morrison Supermarkets Plc and Internet retailer N Brown Group Plc.

Higginson has previously served as an executive director of retailer Tesco Plc. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru)