Warburg Pincus to buy India's Future Capital-source
June 4, 2012 / 7:16 AM / in 5 years

Warburg Pincus to buy India's Future Capital-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, June 4 (Reuters) - U.S. private equity firm Warburg Pincus LLC has agreed to buy a controlling stake in Indian financial services company Future Capital Holdings for 5.5 billion rupees ($98.8 million), a source with direct knowledge said on Monday.

Warburg will pay 162 rupees per share, an 18 percent premium to Future Capital’s Friday closing price, for a 53.7 percent stake.

Future Capital, which is currently controlled by Pantaloon Retail, is a non-banking finance company that gives consumer and mortgage loans and has a market capitalisation of $158.4 million.

