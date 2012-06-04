Warburg Pincus to buy India's Future Capital-source

MUMBAI, June 4 (Reuters) - U.S. private equity firm Warburg Pincus LLC has agreed to buy a controlling stake in Indian financial services company Future Capital Holdings for 5.5 billion rupees ($98.8 million), a source with direct knowledge said on Monday.

Warburg will pay 162 rupees per share, an 18 percent premium to Future Capital’s Friday closing price, for a 53.7 percent stake.

Future Capital, which is currently controlled by Pantaloon Retail, is a non-banking finance company that gives consumer and mortgage loans and has a market capitalisation of $158.4 million.