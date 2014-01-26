FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Warburg Pincus hires ArcelorMittal's ex-mining chief -FT
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
January 26, 2014 / 11:31 PM / 4 years ago

Warburg Pincus hires ArcelorMittal's ex-mining chief -FT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - U.S private equity firm Warburg Pincus has appointed ArcelorMittal’s former mining head, Peter Kukielski, as “executive in residence” to aid its plan to buy non-core assets from natural resource groups, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

According to the FT, Kukielski has already identified non-core assets at natural resources groups under pressure from subdued commodity prices.

Kukielski told the newspaper that many large mining companies have decided to streamline their portfolios and divest assets that are not material to them as demand is uncertain, prices are dropping and investors are unhappy about the performance of the mining industry as a whole.

An investment in mining by Warburg Pincus would be its first since 1988, when it bought a stake in Arizona-based Magma Copper.

Warburg Pincus could not be reached for a comment outside of normal business hours.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.