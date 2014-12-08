FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Warburg Pincus hires ex-CEO of Inmarsat as executive-in-residence
December 8, 2014 / 6:30 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Warburg Pincus hires ex-CEO of Inmarsat as executive-in-residence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Warburg Pincus LLC appointed Andrew Sukawaty, the former chief executive of satellite company Inmarsat Plc, as an executive-in-residence to increase investments in the telecommunications, media and technology sector.

Sukawaty, who will be based at Warburg Pincus’s London office from January, is currently executive chairman of Inmarsat.

Sukawaty was previously chairman of Dutch cable company Ziggo BV. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Siddharth Cavale)

