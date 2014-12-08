MOVES-Warburg Pincus hires ex-CEO of Inmarsat as executive-in-residence

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Warburg Pincus LLC appointed Andrew Sukawaty, the former chief executive of satellite company Inmarsat Plc, as an executive-in-residence to increase investments in the telecommunications, media and technology sector.

Sukawaty, who will be based at Warburg Pincus’s London office from January, is currently executive chairman of Inmarsat.

Sukawaty was previously chairman of Dutch cable company Ziggo BV. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Siddharth Cavale)