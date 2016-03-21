ICC convicts Congolese politician of Central African war crimes

THE HAGUE, March 21 (Reuters) - Judges at the International Criminal Court on Monday found Congolese politician Jean-Pierre Bemba guilty of war crimes, including murder, rape and pillage during a 2001-2002 conflict in the Central African Republic.

Judges said Bemba, a former Congo vice-president, had allowed his Movement for the Liberation of Congo militia to commit atrocities against civilians in the neighbouring Central African Republic as part of their campaign in support of then-president Ange-Felix Patasse.