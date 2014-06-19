FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NZ's Warehouse slides 8 pct on lower profit forecast
June 19, 2014 / 10:11 PM / 3 years ago

NZ's Warehouse slides 8 pct on lower profit forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, June 20 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s biggest listed retailer The Warehouse Ltd fell 8.4 percent on Friday after it lowered its full year profit forecast by nearly 13 percent because of lower sales and reduced margins.

The stock dropped 28 cents to NZ$3.04 in early trade, its lowest since mid-January 2013, after cutting its full year profit forecast to between NZ$59 million to NZ$62 million ($51.1 million to $53.7 million) from the previously advised NZ$67 million to NZ$71 million.

It said warm weather had affected sales of winter clothing and home products in its 91 store main Red Shed retail chain, and there seemed little chance of clawing back the deterioration.

$1 = 1.1546 New Zealand Dollars Reporting by Gyles Beckford; Editing by Chris Reese

