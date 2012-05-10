FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NZ's Warehouse Q3 sales up, confirms guidance
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 10, 2012 / 10:41 PM / in 5 years

NZ's Warehouse Q3 sales up, confirms guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, May 11 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s biggest listed retailer, The Warehouse Group Ltd, posted a 3.3 percent rise in third-quarter sales on Friday and reaffirmed its full-year earnings guidance.

The Warehouse reported NZ$394.2 million ($310 million) in the third quarter ended April 28, compared with NZ$381.5 million in the same period last year.

The company, which is implementing a three-year turnaround strategy, reaffirmed its adjusted net profit after tax for the full year would be between NZ$62.0 million and NZ$66.0 million. (Reporting by Mantik Kusjanto)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.