NZ's Warehouse group H1 net profit tumbles

WELLINGTON, March 6 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s The Warehouse Group posted a 44.8 percent fall in net first-half profit on Thursday, as the country’s largest listed retailer was stung by shrinking margins, and said it full-year adjusted net profit would be lower than last year.

The Warehouse reported net profit after tax of NZ$58.7 million in the six months to Jan. 26, sharply lower than NZ$106.3 million a year ago, which included one-off asset sale gains of NZ$62 million.

Adjusted net profit after tax fell 12.5 percent to NZ$46.2 million from NZ$52.8 million in the same period last year.

In January, it had warned that it expected adjusted net profit after tax to come in at NZ$46 million-NZ$48 million.

It declared a dividend of 13.0 cents per share, compared with 15.5 cents last year.

The Warehouse said it expected adjusted net profit for the year to come in at NZ$67 million-NZ$71 million, which would be lower than NZ$73.7 million from the previous year. It anticipated a full-year dividend of 19 cents per share, which would also be lower than last year.

The company had issued a trading halt on its securities before the earning announcement, which remained after the results.

The Warehouse has more than 90 discount stores, known as “Red Sheds”, which sell everything from consumer electronics, appliances to clothing, garden supplies, and grocery items. It also has 50 shops selling stationery and computers. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu, editing by David Evans)