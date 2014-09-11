FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NZ's Warehouse year profit falls 46 percent
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 11, 2014 / 8:46 PM / 3 years ago

NZ's Warehouse year profit falls 46 percent

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s biggest listed retailer, The Warehouse Group Ltd, reported a 46 percent fall in its annual profit on Friday on weak second half sales and margins, but said it expected a higher profit in the coming year.

The Warehouse reported a net profit after tax of NZ$77.75 million ($63.55 million) in the 12 months to July 28, compared with last year’s NZ$144.7 million, which was swelled by gains on acquisitions and one-off items.

The adjusted net profit was NZ$60.7 million compared with last year’s net adjusted profit of NZ$73.1 million.

In June, the company warned that a mild winter had hit seasonal sales and it expected a net profit between NZ$59 million and NZ$62 million. Analysts had an average expectation of a profit of NZ$59.5 million.

The company declared a dividend of 6 cents against last year’s 5.5 cents a share.

The Warehouse has more than 230 stores, under three different brands, selling everything from grocery, clothing, and garden items through to office supplies, appliances, and computers. (1 US dollar = 1.2234 New Zealand dollar) (Editing by Alison Williams)

