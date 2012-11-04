NZ's Warehouse Q1 sales up on year ago

WELLINGTON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s biggest listed retailer The Warehouse Group Ltd has seen a rise in first quarter sales on better demand for electronics and jewellery, the company said on Monday.

Group sales for the three months to Oct 28 were NZ$377.3 million ($312 million), up 1.9 percent on the same period a year ago.

“While same store sales in September and October were lower than the prior corresponding months, largely due to the cycling against the Rugby World Cup, The Warehouse sales performance in August was very strong and we are set up very well to enter the important second quarter,” chief executive Mark Powell said in a statement.

Sales at the “Red Shed” stores was up 0.8 percent, while those at the stationery chain rose 9.1 percent, and online sales were up 138 percent.

Shares in the Warehouse closed on Friday at NZ$3.12. ($1=NZ$1.21)

