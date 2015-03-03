FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Woolworths sells out of New Zealand retailer Warehouse Group
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 3, 2015 / 3:10 AM / 3 years ago

Woolworths sells out of New Zealand retailer Warehouse Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, March 3 (Reuters) - Australian supermarket operator Woolworths Ltd has sold its long-held stake in Warehouse Group Ltd, New Zealand’s biggest listed retailer, to a private retailer.

Woolworths said on Tuesday it sold its entire 8.8 percent stake to James Pascoe Ltd for NZ$2.85 a share, or a total of about NZ$87.1 million ($65.46 million), as the investment was no longer required as part of its New Zealand strategy.

James Pascoe, a privately held company with jewellery, department store and book shop chains, now holds 16.4 percent of Warehouse Group, which is controlled by founder Stephen Tindall and interests associated with him. ($1 = 1.3307 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Gyles Beckford; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.