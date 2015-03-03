REFILE-UPDATE 1-Woolworths sells out of New Zealand retailer Warehouse Group

(Refiles to add UPDATE 1 tag, no other changes to text)

WELLINGTON, March 3 (Reuters) - Australian supermarket operator Woolworths Ltd sold out of New Zealand’s biggest listed retailer Warehouse Group to a private retailer, spurring Warehouse shares to their biggest one-day gain in two years on hopes of a takeover.

Woolworths said on Tuesday it sold its entire 8.8 percent stake to New Zealand’ James Pascoe Ltd for NZ$2.85 a share, or about NZ$87.1 million ($65.46 million), as the investment was no longer required as part of its New Zealand strategy.

James Pascoe, a privately held company with jewellery, department store and book shop chains, more than doubled its stake in the Warehouse Group to 16.4 percent, but was quick to dampen speculation on a full acquisition.

“James Pascoe does not intend to make a takeover bid for the Warehouse,” chief financial officer Kevin Turner said in a statement.

He said the Warehouse investment fitted with its philosophy of supporting the New Zealand retail sector.

Pascoe owns the Farmers department store chain, Whitcoulls book chain and jewellery chain Pascoes in New Zealand along with Australian jewellers Prouds, Goldmark, and Angus and Coote.

Warehouse shares surged as much as 6.6 percent to a high of NZ$2.90, before easing back to be 5.2 percent higher at NZ$2.86. The gain was its biggest one-day rise since early March 2013.

Woolworths bought the Warehouse stake in mid-2006, paying as much as NZ$6.50 a share, when rival supermarket chain Foodstuffs took a 10 percent stake, as the discount retailer known for its distinctive Red Shed store looked to expand into groceries.

Warehouse founder and controlling shareholder Stephen Tindall made an unsuccessful attempt to privatise the company and then abandoned plans to develop hypermarket stores.

The company is due to report first-half earnings on Friday, having already warned they are expected to be about 20 percent lower as clothing sales fell because of poor weather, and margins were squeezed. ($1 = 1.3307 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Gyles Beckford; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)