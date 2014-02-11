FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Glencore Xstrata's Pacorini delists 14 metals warehouses in Dutch port
February 11, 2014 / 5:01 PM / 4 years ago

Glencore Xstrata's Pacorini delists 14 metals warehouses in Dutch port

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Glencore Xstrata’s Pacorini has delisted 14 metals warehouses in the Dutch port of Vlissingen, the London Metal Exchange (LME) said on Tuesday.

The move by Pacorini comes as the market prepares for tighter LME rules to reduce wait times to access metal in warehouses following complaints, lawsuits and regulatory pressure.

Pacorini in Vlissingen rivalled Goldman Sachs’s Metro warehousing subsidiary in Detroit in having the longest queues for aluminium.

On Monday, Trafigura’s Impala Terminals UK Ltd delisted eight metals warehouses in Antwerp.

