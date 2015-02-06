FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Warimpex seeks to salvage Russia property deal -Wirtschaftsblatt
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 6, 2015 / 7:50 AM / 3 years ago

Warimpex seeks to salvage Russia property deal -Wirtschaftsblatt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Austrian property group Warimpex is working to complete the sale of two St Petersburg office towers to a Russian pension fund after the rouble’s fall complicated the deal, Wirtschaftsblatt quoted its chief executive as saying.

“It is correct that the sale via acquisition of the project financing has hit technical problems with the current rouble exchange rate,” Franz Jurkowitsch told the newspaper for a report published on Friday. “Management is working to resolve these problems.”

A joint venture between Warimpex, CA Immo Group and UBM said in November it had wrapped up sale negotiations for the 70 million euro ($80 million) property deal.

$1 = 0.8730 euros Reporting by Michael Shields. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.