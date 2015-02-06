Warimpex seeks to salvage Russia property deal -Wirtschaftsblatt

VIENNA, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Austrian property group Warimpex is working to complete the sale of two St Petersburg office towers to a Russian pension fund after the rouble’s fall complicated the deal, Wirtschaftsblatt quoted its chief executive as saying.

“It is correct that the sale via acquisition of the project financing has hit technical problems with the current rouble exchange rate,” Franz Jurkowitsch told the newspaper for a report published on Friday. “Management is working to resolve these problems.”

A joint venture between Warimpex, CA Immo Group and UBM said in November it had wrapped up sale negotiations for the 70 million euro ($80 million) property deal.