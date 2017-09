June 25 (Reuters) - Warimpex Finanz und Beteiligungs AG : * Says has successfully placed convertible bonds * Says nominal value of EUR 5.0 million * Says denomination per bond of EUR 10,000 * Says coupon: 4.0 % p.a., payable semi-annually * Says conversion price has been set at EUR 1.80 * Says will use proceeds to improve the balance sheet structure and to

refinance short-term liabilities * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage