Artists, Warner Music settle 'Happy Birthday' copyright case
December 9, 2015 / 7:36 PM / 2 years ago

Artists, Warner Music settle 'Happy Birthday' copyright case

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The artists and filmmakers who sued Warner/Chappell Music over the copyright to the one of the world’s most recognizable songs, “Happy Birthday to You,” have settled with the company, according to court papers released on Wednesday.

Chief U.S. District Judge George King in Los Angeles said in the papers that a trial scheduled for next week would not go ahead after the parties had agreed to settle. In September, King ruled that Warner/Chappell, the music publishing arm of privately owned Warner Music Group, did not own a copyright to the Happy Birthday lyrics. (Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and Jonathan Oatis)

