Bayer sues Warner Chilcott for patent infringement
#Market News
August 17, 2012 / 9:20 PM / in 5 years

Bayer sues Warner Chilcott for patent infringement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Warner Chilcott Plc said German drugmaker Bayer Pharma AG filed a complaint against the U.S. pharmaceutical company, alleging that Warner’s oral contraceptive drug Lo Loestrin FE infringes a Bayer patent.

According to the complaint filed in a U.S. district court, Bayer is seeking an injunction on the product along with unspecified monetary damages, Warner said in a filing.

New Jersey-based Warner said it would defend the litigation as it believes the complaint lacks merit.

Bayer could not immediately be reached for comment.

Warner Chilcott’s shares were a cent down at $16.98 in trading after the bell. They closed at $16.99 earlier on Friday on the Nasdaq.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
