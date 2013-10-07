Australia's Warrnambool agrees takeover by Canada's Saputo

SYDNEY, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Australia’s Warrnambool Cheese and Butter Factory Company Holdings Ltd said on Tuesday it has agreed to an all-cash takeover by Saputo Inc, Canada’s largest dairy producer, that values the company at A$392.7 million ($370.10 million).

Saputo’s off-market offer of A$7.00 per share is an 8.4 percent premium to the A$6.46 close of Warrnambool shares on Monday.

Warrnambool recommended shareholders accept the offer, in the absence of a superior proposal.

The Saputo approach is well above a A$5.75 per share offer from majority owner Bega Cheese Ltd in September, which Warrnambool directors recommended shareholders reject.