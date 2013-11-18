BRIEF-Warrnambool says co's directors unanimously recommend Saputo's revised $9.00 cash offer

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Warrnambool Cheese and Butter Factory Company Holdings Ltd : * Letter to shareholders * Says revised saputo offer provides cash certainty * Revised saputo offer provides supplier benefits, certainty for employees, and

growth * Saputo has made commitments to job security and the payment of a leading

competitive milk price as part of revised offer * Says bega’s current share price does not reflect underlying fundamental value * Tells wcb shareholders to reject bega offer and murray offer * Revised saputo offer is superior to bega offer and murray offer in terms of

timing and execution certainty * Directors unanimously recommend saputo's revised $9.00 cash offer