Aug 28 (Reuters) - Warteck Invest Ltd : * Says H1 net profit CHF 5.60 million versus CHF 5.26 million year ago * Says H1 EBIT CHF 11.02 million versus CHF 10.34 million year ago * Says H1 rental income CHF 14.28 million versus CHF 13.39 million year ago