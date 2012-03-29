Wartsila CEO: Hamworthy sales to double in 5 years

HELSINKI, March 29 (Reuters) - Wartsila’s chief executive said he expects Hamworthy, the British engineering firm recently bought by Wartsila, to double its sales over the next five years.

Chief Executive Bjorn Rosengren was addressing an investors’ conference on Thursday.

In a separate statement, Wartsila said Hamworthy is likely to exceed consensus forecasts for the year ending this week. Analysts forecast sales of 280 million euros ($372.08 million) and operating profit margin of 8 percent. ($1 = 0.7525 euros) (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen)