UPDATE 2-Wartsila order intake stronger than expected

* Q1 order intake up 13 pct

* Q1 op. profit 102 mln euros vs 109 mln in poll

* Ship power orders up 60 pct y/y

* Shares up 3 pct (Updates with order intake, comments from CEO and analyst)

By Terhi Kinnunen

HELSINKI, April 20 (Reuters) - Finnish ship and power plant engine maker Wartsila reported a jump in new orders from the offshore industry in the first quarter, helping soothe concerns over its lower-than-expected operating profit.

The company said its quarterly order intake rose 13 percent to 1.11 billion euros ($1.46 billion), above the market’s average forecast of 1.08 billion. Its ship power unit won 60 percent more orders than a year ago.

That boosted expectations of sales growth and helped the shares shake off early losses to rise 3 percent.

“It was good that we had a double digit growth for the quarter, compared to last year,” Chief Executive Bjorn Rosengren told Reuters, referring to the strong order intake.

January-March operating profit, excluding one-off items, fell 10 percent year-on-year to 102 million euros ($134 million), missing an average forecast of 109 million euros in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Sales decreased 7 percent to 1.0 billion euros, also missing the market’s average forecast.

The company said vessel orders this year are likely to be at the same level or slightly lower than in 2011 as shipping companies, after ordering a large number of vessels between 2007 to 2009, now face a glut.

The company stood by its full-year outlook of a 5-10 percent rise in sales. The shares, which initially fell around 1 percent in early trade, rose 87 cents to 28.89 euros by 0821 GMT.

“Orders were good, so we are not worried about the weak Q1 sales,” said Swedbank analyst Erkki Vesola. ($1=0.7609 euros) (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by Mike Nesbit)